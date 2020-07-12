Cardi B & Offset Dropped $50K For Kulture’s 2nd Birthday Party!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture is growing up right before our eyes. She recently turned 2 years old, and her parents pulled out all the stops, to throw her a second birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born into the limelight, and she seems like a superstar. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR