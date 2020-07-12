Cardi B & Offset Dropped $50K For Kulture’s 2nd Birthday Party!! (Pics)

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture is growing up right before our eyes. She recently turned 2 years old, and her parents pulled out all the stops, to throw her a second birthday party.

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born into the limelight, and she seems like a superstar.

They threw the little girl an L.O.L. Surprise! Doll themed celebration, including a balloon wall, gift station, play area, lavish catering plus hand sanitizer and face masks to ensure the event was COVID protocol adherent. Signs posted at the party were clear about the mandatory precautionary measures, imploring patrons to keep their masks on and “Please use the complimentary hand sanitizer upon entering.”

The birthday girl wore a Chanel themed blue plaid, black bowtie ensemble matching her “Clout” crooning mom and dad. Last year, the new mom pulled out all the stops for Kulture’s birthday party, dropping a whopping $400,000 on the star-studded, themed event where she and her baby girl wore matching Moschino outfits. Not about to let the pandemic dampen their princess’ festivities, Kulture and company had a wild time at the outdoor evening event.

Look: