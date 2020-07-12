BOJ appoints Shimizu as new head of monetary affairs department By

© . FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo



TOKYO () – The Bank of Japan said on Monday that Seiichi Shimizu, currently head of its markets department, will become head of the bank’s department overseeing monetary policy drafting.

Shimizu will replace incumbent Takeshi Kato, who will become head of the BOJ’s branch in Nagoya, central Japan which is home to auto giant Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp.

The appointments will take effect on July 20.