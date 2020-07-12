B’mouth 4 – 1 Leicester

Bournemouth kept their Premier League survival hopes alive after coming from behind to beat Champions League-chasing Leicester 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Jamie Vardy’s first-half strike (23) had put Leicester on course for all three points but a bizarre passage of play in the second half saw Bournemouth turn the game completely on its head.

Kasper Schmeichel’s poor goal-kick was the start of Leicester’s downfall as Wilfred Ndidi brought down Callum Wilson in the penalty area before Junior Stanislas converted from the penalty spot (66).

There were just 101 seconds between substitute Junior Stanislas netting Bournemouth’s equaliser from the penalty spot and Dominic Solanke putting the Cherries 2-1 up.

A minute later, things went from bad to worse for the visitors as Dominic Solanke’s shot crept into the back of the net (67) before Caglar Soyuncu received a straight red card for kicking out at Wilson as the striker attempted to retrieve the ball.

Bournemouth made the game safe inside the final 10 minutes as Jonny Evans’ own goal (83) and Solanke’s second of the night (87) sealed what could be a crucial three points for Eddie Howe’s side, who are now three points adrift of safety with three games to play.

Leicester could drop out of the top four for the first time since September if Manchester United beat Southampton on Monday night, live on (kick-off 8pm).



Monday 13th July 7:30pm



In Pictures: How Leicester fell apart in two minutes

Image:

After Kasper Schmeichel’s goal-kick hits Ndidi to gift possession to Wilson, the Bournemouth striker is brought down for a penalty…



Image:

..Junior Stanislas equalises from the penalty spot…



Image:

Just a couple of minutes after the equaliser, Dominic Solanke makes it 2-1 to Bournemouth…



Image:

…the ball creeps in as Wilson and Soyuncu follow the ball over the line…



Image:

…Wilson and Soyuncu then tussle and after Wilson pushes the Leicester defender, Soyuncu’s retaliation is spotted by the referee and he is sent off…



How Bournemouth fought back to stun Leicester

Image:

Solanke was opening his Premier League goal account for the Cherries



Leicester broke the deadlock after 23 minutes and it was Premier League top goalscorer Vardy who profited from yet more poor Bournemouth defending.

Kelechi Iheanacho fired a shot from the left side of the area as Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale rushed out to close down the striker. The effort beat Ramsdale but was going wide of the far post, however, the recovering Lloyd Kelly could not clear and Vardy pounced, bundling the ball home from close range to score his 23rd goal of the season.

Vardy then had the chance to add his second of the evening when Arnaut Danjuma’s pass back landed at the feet of the striker. He shifted the ball onto his left foot before getting a shot away, but Nathan Ake’s last-ditch block spared Bournemouth’s blushes.

It was Ake’s last involvement in the game as the Dutchman picked up an injury in making the superb block and Leicester almost capitalised in stoppage-time as Christian Fuch’s cross evaded the unmarked Vardy and Evans at the far post.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7), Stacey (6), Kelly (6), Ake (6), Rico (7), Lerma (6), Gosling (5), Brooks (7), Solanke (8), Danjuma (5), C Wilson (7). Subs: s Cook (6), Stanislas (7), Billing (7), L Cook (n/a), Surridge (n/a). Leicester: Schmeichel (5), Justin (6), Soyuncu (5), Evans (6), Fuchs (6), Ndidi (6), Tielemans (6), Albrighton (6), Perez (7), Iheanacho (6), Vardy (7). Subs: Bennett (6), Praet (6), Barnes (6). Man of the match: Dominic Solanke.

Things were starting to look bleak for Bournemouth, who brought on Philip Billing and Stanislas at the break as Howe looked for a response from his side. And a response is what he got as Howe’s men turned the game in their favour during a bizarre spell in which Leicester were also reduced to 10 men.

Stanislas equalised from the penalty spot after Wilson was dragged down by Ndidi following Schmeichel’s awful goal-kick.

Image:

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers cuts a dejected figure during his side’s defeat





Solanke’s shot then crept through the legs of the Leicester goalkeeper and into the back of the net to give the striker his first Premier League goal since his £19m move from Liverpool.

To cap a frantic 101 seconds, Leicester defender Soyuncu was shown a straight red card in the aftermath of the second goal for kicking out at Wilson as he attempted to retrieve the ball.

Team news Bournemouth were without injured forward Joshua King for their crucial clash with Leicester. Norway international King was ruled out of the game due to a minor hamstring problem, with Dominic Solanke taking his place. Jack Stacey and Arnaut Danjuma were also recalled as Cherries boss Eddie Howe made three changes from the team which drew with Tottenham.

Leicester made one change, with Christian Fuchs replacing Ryan Bennett in defence.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors as Bournemouth stretched their lead seven minutes from time as Stanislas’ strike across goal took a big deflection off Evans to wrong-foot Schmeichel.

Solanke added a fourth three minutes from time to make sure of the points, poking the ball between the legs of Schmeichel and into the back of the net.

Man of the Match – Dominic Solanke

⭐️ Dominic Solanke’s contribution for @afcbournemouth tonight

35 touches, 4 in opposition box

21 duels (9 aerials), most in match

2 chances created

2 shots

1st & 2nd PL goals for club, in 39th app pic.twitter.com/24tIego1g2 — Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 12, 2020

Eddie Howe on Solanke: “He deserves great credit. I’ve always believed that Dom’s an outstanding player, he’s got a lot of expectation on his shoulders and rightly so because he’s an outstanding player, technically very good, he’s very intelligent and I do think there are a lot of goals in him. I think he’s proved that today because it was two really good finishes, both totally different, but he’s a player we totally believe in.”

Solanke scored his first Premier League goals for Bournemouth in this game in what was his 39th appearance in the competition for Bournemouth.

Opat stats – Cherries back to winning ways

Image:

Solanke celebrates with his team-mates



Bournemouth have picked up their first Premier League victory since February (2-1 versus Aston Villa), ending their -game winless run in the competition.

Leicester have lost two of their last three Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W1), as many defeats as in their previous 20 such matches.

Bournemouth have scored four goals in a Premier League game for the first time since April 2019 (5-0 versus Brighton). They have won a Premier League game after trailing at half time for the first time since August 2018 (versus West Ham) – the Cherries were winless in their last 28 matches in which they had trailed at the break prior to today (D2 L26).

Bournemouth are the first side in Premier League history to concede 60+ goals in five consecutive seasons (2015/16 – 2019/20).

What’s next?



Wednesday 15th July 5:30pm



Bournemouth travel to Manchester City on Wednesday (6pm), live on , and then host Southampton (Sunday July 19, kick-off 2pm), before concluding their season with a visit to Everton (Sunday July 26, kick-off 4pm).



Thursday 16th July 5:55pm





Sunday 19th July 3:30pm



Meanwhile, Leicester entertain Sheffield United on Thursday, live on (6pm), before facing Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday July 19 (kick-off 4pm), also live on . They then bring their campaign to a finish by hosting Manchester United on Sunday July 26 (kick-off 4pm).