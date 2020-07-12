Blue Jays still exploring playing home games in Buffalo?

The Toronto Blue Jays still don’t know where they’ll be playing their home games in 2020.

The Blue Jays have been given permission to stage summer camp at Rogers Centre in Toronto, with major restrictions on movement. However, they have yet to receive approval to play regular-season games there due to the amount of travel in and out that would be required for both the Blue Jays and visiting teams.

According to Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News, the Blue Jays have subsequently reached out to the Buffalo Bisons, their Triple-A affiliate, about the potential of playing games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. This is a contingency plan for if the Blue Jays cannot get approval to play in Toronto, which remains their preference and goal.

While Sahlen Field is a decent option, there are concerns over the quality of stadium lighting as well as whether there is enough space to accommodate an MLB operation. Ultimately, however, the Jays may be left with no other option if they are told they can’t play in Toronto.

The Blue Jays had also looked into using their spring training home in Florida for the 2020 season. It’s not clear whether that plan could also still be on the table.