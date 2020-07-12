Black Lives Matter movement gave West Indies extra motivation, says Darren Sammy | Cricket News





Jason Holder’s West Indies and England all wore Black Lives Matter logos on their shirts during the first Test

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy believes the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement provided “extra motivation” to win the first #raisethebat Test against England.

England vs W Indies Live on

The West Indies chased down England’s target of 200 on the fifth day at The Ageas Bowl, winning by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

3:13 Jermaine Blackwood led West Indies to a four-wicket win in the first Test after England quick Jofra Archer shook up the tourists’ top order Jermaine Blackwood led West Indies to a four-wicket win in the first Test after England quick Jofra Archer shook up the tourists’ top order

The global Covid-19 pandemic delayed this series (and worldwide sport generally), while some powerful support of the Black Lives Matter message served as a backdrop for the first Test, and Sammy feels it lit a spark under the touring side.

“When you have a movement for black lives, and you have a black team come to England – with everything that’s going on – that creates extra motivation,” Sammy said on the latest episode of The Cricket Debate – which you can listen to as a podcast in the player below.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

“You heard Jason Holder say that listening to Mikey (Holding), he felt it in his veins.

15:47 Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent share their experiences of racism, and explain the barriers black people face in both sport and society as a whole Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford-Brent share their experiences of racism, and explain the barriers black people face in both sport and society as a whole

“And the decision to come over to England and play – there is something special about playing in England that sees West Indians want to rise, and get extra motivated.

“The whole scenario of this Test match, the significance of cricket being back, what it meant to see a black team on TV after this time where sport has not been played, that provided extra motivation for the West Indies.”

Also discussed on The Cricket Debate:

– Jermaine Blackwood’s superb innings of 95 which set up West Indies’ win

– Get the thoughts of Blackwood, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel

2:40 Following their win over England, West Indies captain Jason Holder says the fourth day of the first Test was the best day he has had in Test cricket Following their win over England, West Indies captain Jason Holder says the fourth day of the first Test was the best day he has had in Test cricket

– England’s persistent first-innings struggles discussed

– Did England get their team selection and decision to bat first wrong?

– How will both teams line-up for the second Test? Will Stuart Broad be back?

Watch day one of the second #raisethebat Test live on Cricket and Main Event from 10.30am on Thursday.