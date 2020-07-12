Bitcoin Price Ready for $10K Retest as Algorand, Tezos Continue Surge By Cointelegraph

The price of (BTC) has been showing weakness throughout the week. However, the key support level is holding up, and this triggered the continuation of many altcoins such as Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO), which are soaring on July 11, gaining over 9% and 17%, respectively.

The massive surges in altcoin price usually occur when Bitcoin remains calm and this is what we have seen happening in the previous two months. The question is how long will this last and is the top-ranked cryptocurrency by market capitalization ready for a renewed test of the $10,000 resistance level?

