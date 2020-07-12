Australian Defence Force staff at RAAF base in Wagga Wagga in lockdown after night out at Sydney hotspot pub

Authorities have confirmed a “small group” of staff have gone into self isolation at the Royal Australian Air Force base at Wagga Wagga, in the NSW Riverina region.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed to Ben Fordham on 2GB radio a small group of ADF members from the Wagga Wagga RAAF base went to the hotel.
As a precaution, those personnel are in isolation, she said.
It’s believed there were 13 ADF personnel who went to the venue for a night out during the infectious period, between July 3 and 10.
It wasn’t until the group was on their way to the RAAF base at Wagga Wagga that they realised there were positive cases linked to the pub.
The ADF members were put into lockdown immediately at the base and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.
They are now believed to be confined to their rooms and are having all meals delivered.
Last night the ADF told Today there were no confirmed cases linked to the base.
Authorities today confirmed the number of confirmed cases linked to the pub has risen from nine, with new figures expected to be confirmed later.