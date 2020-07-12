Australian Defence Force staff at RAAF base in Wagga Wagga in lockdown after night out at Sydney hotspot pub

A group of Australian Defence Force personnel is in lockdown this morning after visiting a Sydney pub at the centre of a new coronavirus outbreak .

Authorities have confirmed a “small group” of staff have gone into self isolation at the Royal Australian Air Force base at Wagga Wagga, in the NSW Riverina region.

The RAAF base at Wagga Wagga, in the NSW Riverina region, which is believed to be in lockdown after personnel visited a Sydney pub at the centre of a coronavirus cluster. (Australian Defence Force)

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed to Ben Fordham on 2GB radio a small group of ADF members from the Wagga Wagga RAAF base went to the hotel.

As a precaution, those personnel are in isolation, she said.

Dr Chant said none are unwell or showing symptoms of COVID-19 .

It’s believed there were 13 ADF personnel who went to the venue for a night out during the infectious period, between July 3 and 10.

Medical staff at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic, perform tests on drivers on July 11, 2020 in the Sydney suburb of Casula, Australia. NSW Health issued a public health alert on Friday after new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Two people who visited the Crossroads Hotel in the south-west Sydney suburb of Casula on 3 July have tested positive, with all visitors to the hotel now being urged to self isolate and attend a pop-up testing clinic which has been set (Getty)

It wasn’t until the group was on their way to the RAAF base at Wagga Wagga that they realised there were positive cases linked to the pub.

The ADF members were put into lockdown immediately at the base and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

They are now believed to be confined to their rooms and are having all meals delivered.

Last night the ADF told Today there were no confirmed cases linked to the base.