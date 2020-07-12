Home Entertainment August Alsina ‘Befriends’ Beyonce … At Time Her Marriage Was Falling Apart!!

August Alsina ‘Befriends’ Beyonce … At Time Her Marriage Was Falling Apart!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
124

The August Alsina drama seems to be continuing to get even more interesting.

According to a new online report, August Alsina and Beyonce became friends in 2014 – at the peak of Beyonce’s marital problems. Beyonce and Jay Z have admitted that in 2014, Jay was cheating on his wife – and their marriage nearly ended.

Now there’s a  growing speculation that while Beyonce was putting up with her husbands shenanigans, she may have gotten into some sort of “entanglements” with August.

RELATED ARTICLES

©