August Alsina ‘Befriends’ Beyonce … At Time Her Marriage Was Falling Apart!!

The August Alsina drama seems to be continuing to get even more interesting.

According to a new online report, August Alsina and Beyonce became friends in 2014 – at the peak of Beyonce’s marital problems. Beyonce and Jay Z have admitted that in 2014, Jay was cheating on his wife – and their marriage nearly ended.

Now there’s a growing speculation that while Beyonce was putting up with her husbands shenanigans, she may have gotten into some sort of “entanglements” with August.

Here’s a pic of August hanging out with Bey.

So how did the two meet? Well it was Beyonce who initiated the conversation.

Listen to how August describes how Beyonce pressed up on him at a concert:

“Beyonce was one of the people that I was like, ‘Man I’d like to meet Beyonce,’ and then it happened so randomly, I went to a concert with Jeezy, everybody was drinking and I went to the back and I was looking down at my phone and I guess I just didn’t see her, because she was sitting to the side and she was like, ‘Well… hello!‘ And I said, ‘Oh excuse the hell out of me, I’m sorry miss lady. How are you doing?'” August adds that he was surprised that Beyonce even recognized him. “It is cool to actually know that these people know who you are and they’re aware of your movement. So it was cool that they knew my music, or knew what I’ve done and respected it enough to say, ‘Hey man, we’re going to the club, are you coming or not?’

From then on, Bey and August were close friends.