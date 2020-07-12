Atlanta Rapper Lil Marlo Killed in Highway Shooting

Instagram

The 30-year-old star, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, is dead after his car was reportedly hit with more than 100 bullets when he traveled south on Interstate 285.

Another hip-hop star has gone too soon. News broke on Sunday, July 12 that rapper Lil Marlo was killed in a shooting in Atlanta over the weekend when he was driving his car on an Atlanta highway. He was only 30 years old.

Atlanta police have confirmed that the rapper, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was the person found dead in the car near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass at 11:30 P.M. on Saturday. Cops were called after someone reported a crash.

Rudolph was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the car was traveling south on Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta when he was shot. “Officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes,” the authorities explained.

They added, “Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time the investigation continues.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed they have the body of Rudolph, but they could not comment on the rapper’s “cause of death, manner of death.” Meanwhile, MTO News reports that the car got struck with more than 100 bullets.

Lil Yachty was among the first who paid tribute to the late rapper. Posting their picture together on Instagram, he wrote, “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1.” Music producer 30Roc commented on the post, “Dam Rip,” while rapper Divaboi wrote, “This s**t ain’t even right bro.”

Rudolph was signed to the Quality Control label and is known for his songs such as “1st N 3rd”, “F****em” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5”. Besides Yacthy, he was a good friend of Migos, Lil Baby and City Girls. He leaves behind a daughter and a son.