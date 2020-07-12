Jean-Louis Gass,eacute;e / Monday Note:
Apple Silicon could end Wintel by forcing Microsoft to take Windows on ARM seriously, causing PC OEMs to migrate to ARM and Intel to make ARM PC chips — We’re about to enter an exciting, messy transition. Not only will Apple Silicon make better Macs, it will force Microsoft to polish …
Apple Silicon could end Wintel by forcing Microsoft to take Windows on ARM seriously, causing PC OEMs to migrate to ARM and Intel to make ARM PC chips (Jean-Louis Gass,amp;eacute;e/Monday Note)
Jean-Louis Gass,eacute;e / Monday Note: