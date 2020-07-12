Apple AirPods deal brings best Amazon price on wireless charging model

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a return of the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s AirPods and Qi wireless charging case combo, which is now down to $150 on Amazon. For reference, Apple’s MSRP for this configuration is $199, though we typically see it go for $169 on Amazon. The wireless charging case, meanwhile, usually costs around $70 on its own. Either way, while we’ve seen this price a few times before, we haven’t seen this config drop any lower.

The AirPods are a known quantity at this point, so chances are you already know if you want a pair. Apple’s true wireless earbuds still don’t sound as good as most other headphones in this price range, and their unsealed design still won’t be a tight fit in everybody’s ears. But they continue to be dead simple to use and connect with other Apple devices, and they’re exceedingly lightweight. If you already use a wireless charger for an iPhone, having the Qi charging case here can make refilling the headphones a bit less of a hassle, even if we wouldn’t quite call it essential. This model comes with Apple’s H1 wireless chip for steadier wireless connectivity and hands-free Siri support.

One caveat to note is that Apple is reportedly working on a new pair of AirPods that could arrive next year with a design similar to the AirPods Pro, which we consider a superior pair across the board. If you’re in no rush, it might be best to wait. But if you’re an iPhone owner who wants a new set of wireless charging headphones today, this is a good deal.

We have more deals beyond that, though, including several discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories, a bunch of price drops on Amazon Echo devices, deals on Samsung SSDs, and more. Have a look at the full rundown below.

The Dealmaster has launched its very own newsletter! Sign up to receive a shorter, tightly curated list of the very best tech deals on the Web—no nonsense, direct to your inbox, and often before they make it to the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop – 1.1GHz Intel Core i5-1030NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard for $1,199.99 at Amazon (normally $1,270).

at Amazon (normally $1,270). Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop – AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 2060 for $1,179.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – normally $1,379).

at Dell (use code: – normally $1,379). Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini desktop PC – Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $399 at Lenovo (use code: HOTNANODEAL – normally $600).

at Lenovo (use code: – normally $600). WD Easystore (4TB) external desktop hard drive for $79.99 at Best Buy (normally $130).

at Best Buy (normally $130). Samsung T7 (500GB) external portable SSD for $89.99 at Amazon (normally $105).

at Amazon (normally $105). Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) M.2 NVMe internal SSD for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $120).

Video game deals

Gaming deals

Electronics deals

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) smart speaker + Philips Hue White Ambiance smart LED bulb for $79.99 at Amazon (normally $130).

at Amazon (normally $130). Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $59.99 at Amazon (normally $70).

at Amazon (normally $70). Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) smart display + Philips Hue White Ambiance smart LED bulb for $179.99 at Amazon (normally $215).

at Amazon (normally $215). Apple AirPods true wireless earbuds + Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 at Amazon (normally $169).

at Amazon (normally $169). Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) smartwatch for $169 at Amazon (normally $185).

at Amazon (normally $185). 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (1TB, 1st-gen) tablet for $954.69 at Amazon (normally $1,180).

at Amazon (normally $1,180). Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $278 at Amazon (normally $330).

at Amazon (normally $330). V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Bluetooth headphones for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $150).

at Amazon (normally $150). Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth headphones for $21.99 at Amazon ( clip $3 coupon – normally $33).

at Amazon ( – normally $33). Beats Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $159 at Amazon (normally $185).

at Amazon (normally $185). Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $49.99 at Amazon ( clip $10 coupon – normally $60).

at Amazon ( – normally $60). Sonos Play:1 (refurbished) wireless home speaker for $99 at Sonos (normally $150).

at Sonos (normally $150). TP-Link Kasa HS200 smart Wi-Fi light switch for $16.99 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). TP-Link Kasa HS103 (3-pack) Wi-Fi smart plug for $24.99 at Amazon (normally $31).

at Amazon (normally $31). Eufy RoboVac 12 robot vacuum for $179.99 at Amazon (normally $230).

Accessories and miscellaneous deals