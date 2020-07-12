Apple AirPods deal brings best Amazon price on wireless charging model

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a return of the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s AirPods and Qi wireless charging case combo, which is now down to $150 on Amazon. For reference, Apple’s MSRP for this configuration is $199, though we typically see it go for $169 on Amazon. The wireless charging case, meanwhile, usually costs around $70 on its own. Either way, while we’ve seen this price a few times before, we haven’t seen this config drop any lower.
The AirPods are a known quantity at this point, so chances are you already know if you want a pair. Apple’s true wireless earbuds still don’t sound as good as most other headphones in this price range, and their unsealed design still won’t be a tight fit in everybody’s ears. But they continue to be dead simple to use and connect with other Apple devices, and they’re exceedingly lightweight. If you already use a wireless charger for an iPhone, having the Qi charging case here can make refilling the headphones a bit less of a hassle, even if we wouldn’t quite call it essential. This model comes with Apple’s H1 wireless chip for steadier wireless connectivity and hands-free Siri support.
One caveat to note is that Apple is reportedly working on a new pair of AirPods that could arrive next year with a design similar to the AirPods Pro, which we consider a superior pair across the board. If you’re in no rush, it might be best to wait. But if you’re an iPhone owner who wants a new set of wireless charging headphones today, this is a good deal.
We have more deals beyond that, though, including several discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories, a bunch of price drops on Amazon Echo devices, deals on Samsung SSDs, and more. Have a look at the full rundown below.
Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.
Top 10 deals of the day
Laptop and desktop PC deals
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop – 1.1GHz Intel Core i5-1030NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard for $1,199.99 at Amazon (normally $1,270).
- Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition gaming desktop – AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 2060 for $1,179.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – normally $1,379).
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini desktop PC – Intel Core i5-8265U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $399 at Lenovo (use code: HOTNANODEAL – normally $600).
- WD Easystore (4TB) external desktop hard drive for $79.99 at Best Buy (normally $130).
- Samsung T7 (500GB) external portable SSD for $89.99 at Amazon (normally $105).
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) M.2 NVMe internal SSD for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $120).
Video game deals
Gaming deals
Electronics deals
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) smart speaker + Philips Hue White Ambiance smart LED bulb for $79.99 at Amazon (normally $130).
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $59.99 at Amazon (normally $70).
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) smart display + Philips Hue White Ambiance smart LED bulb for $179.99 at Amazon (normally $215).
- Apple AirPods true wireless earbuds + Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 at Amazon (normally $169).
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) smartwatch for $169 at Amazon (normally $185).
- 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (1TB, 1st-gen) tablet for $954.69 at Amazon (normally $1,180).
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $278 at Amazon (normally $330).
- V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Bluetooth headphones for $99.99 at Amazon (normally $150).
- Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth headphones for $21.99 at Amazon (clip $3 coupon – normally $33).
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones for $159 at Amazon (normally $185).
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones for $49.99 at Amazon (clip $10 coupon – normally $60).
- Sonos Play:1 (refurbished) wireless home speaker for $99 at Sonos (normally $150).
- TP-Link Kasa HS200 smart Wi-Fi light switch for $16.99 at Amazon (normally $20).
- TP-Link Kasa HS103 (3-pack) Wi-Fi smart plug for $24.99 at Amazon (normally $31).
- Eufy RoboVac 12 robot vacuum for $179.99 at Amazon (normally $230).
Accessories and miscellaneous deals
- RavPower RP-PC058 Qi wireless charger – 10W Galaxy/7.5W iPhone for $12.24 at RavPower (use code: PICK50 – normally $24).
- HooToo HT-UC001B USB-C hub – 100W USB-C PD, 3x USB-A, HDMI ([email protected]), SD for $17.99 at Amazon (clip $2 coupon – normally $30).
- Anker PowerPort Cube USB power strip – 3x AC, 3x USB-A for $16.99 at Amazon (clip 15% coupon – normally $20).
- Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 alarm clock + light for $89.57 at Amazon (normally $120).
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month membership for free at Amazon (normally $30).
- SanDisk iXpand (32GB) Lightning flash drive for iPhone and iPad for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $23).
- Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for 10.2-inch Apple iPad for $99.95 at Amazon (clip $30 coupon – normally $130).