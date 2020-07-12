An overview of how data-driven tech and analytics are reshaping Hollywood's creative development process and market research during the pandemic (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)

Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
An overview of how data-driven tech and analytics are reshaping Hollywood’s creative development process and market research during the pandemic — Coronavirus and the era of stay-at-home binge-watching is accelerating the entertainment industry’s reliance on analytics and data to target …
