Amitabh Bachchan and Son Hospitalized After Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Bollywood actor and his son Abhishek are admitted to a hospital while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old daughter are self-quarantining at home after the family tested positive for Covid-19.

Bollywood royalty Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have been hospitalised in Mumbai, India with “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus. The stars went public with their health conditions in individual Twitter posts on Saturday (11Jul20), with Amitabh, 77, urging anyone who had been in “close proximity” to him in the past 10 days to undergo testing.

Abhishek Bachchan also assured fans they were doing OK. “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19,” he wrote. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

On Sunday, the “Guru” actor revealed his wife, superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, had tested positive for COVID-19 too although they are asymptomatic.

“They will be self quarantining at home…,” he tweeted, adding that the results from the rest of their family, including his mother, actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, had come back negative.

“Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Amitabh also returned to Twitter on Sunday to express his gratitude for “all the prayers” and well wishes from his fans and celebrity friends.

“I put my hands together and say… Thank you for your eternal love and affection…,” he shared.