Amanda Kloots Shares Special Moments from Nick Cordero’s Private Memorial Service

“This is a long journey ahead and a down road I never thought I’d be on,” the fitness guru explained. “No one can tell me how to do it, I have to do it. I may do things right, I may do them wrong. There isn’t a perfect way. One day, one step at a time. I have faith that God is leading the way and that Nick is our angel.”

Nick’s private memorial service comes exactly one week after he died. The 41-year-old actor suffered from complications caused by Coronavirus. Amanda confirmed the tragic news last Sunday on Instagram.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” her post began.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” her message continued. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”