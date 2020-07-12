AC Podcast 482: Android 11 Beta 2; Surface Duo

Jason Howell of “All About Android” and many other shows on the TWiT network joins Jerry and Daniel to examine all the new features in Android 11 Beta 2. They also talk about Microsoft’s first foray into an Android phone, the Surface Duo. It’s certain to be a niche product, but will it be too niche? And for that matter, will it be any good? This episode is chock full of Google-y goodness!

Listen now

Links:

All About Android

Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 2 | Android Central

Here are 5 features Google is working on for Android 12 and beyond | Android Central

Android 10 was adopted faster than ever, but still pales in comparison to iOS 13

Android updates are coming faster than ever, but still too slowly to catch Apple | Android Central

Don’t kill my app! | Hey Android vendors, don’t kill my app!

This is Google’s upcoming Nest speaker being released alongside the Pixel 5 | Android Central

Google may be launching two Pixel 4a models in 2020, no Pixel 5 XL expected | Android Central

A closer look at Android running on the Microsoft Surface Duo (video) | Android Central

Microsoft has given us no reason to believe the Surface Duo will be any good | Android Central

Microsoft doesn’t need to give Android fans good reasons for the Surface Duo’s existence | Android Central

