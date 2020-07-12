AC Podcast 482: Android 11 Beta 2; Surface Duo

Jason Howell of “All About Android” and many other shows on the TWiT network joins Jerry and Daniel to examine all the new features in Android 11 Beta 2. They also talk about Microsoft’s first foray into an Android phone, the Surface Duo. It’s certain to be a niche product, but will it be too niche? And for that matter, will it be any good? This episode is chock full of Google-y goodness!
Links:
- All About Android
- Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 2 | Android Central
- Here are 5 features Google is working on for Android 12 and beyond | Android Central
- Android 10 was adopted faster than ever, but still pales in comparison to iOS 13
- Android updates are coming faster than ever, but still too slowly to catch Apple | Android Central
- Don’t kill my app! | Hey Android vendors, don’t kill my app!
- This is Google’s upcoming Nest speaker being released alongside the Pixel 5 | Android Central
- Google may be launching two Pixel 4a models in 2020, no Pixel 5 XL expected | Android Central
- A closer look at Android running on the Microsoft Surface Duo (video) | Android Central
- Microsoft has given us no reason to believe the Surface Duo will be any good | Android Central
- Microsoft doesn’t need to give Android fans good reasons for the Surface Duo’s existence | Android Central
Sponsors:
- SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP