30 most-valuable technology brands in the world

Did you know that for the year 2020, the total brand value of the top 100 global brands reached $5 trillion, which is equivalent to the annual GDP of Japan? As per a report by BrandZ, there has been an increase of 245% since 2006 in the total value of the top 100 brands.

Among the top 100 most-valuable brands, technology brands continued to dominate, which represents over a third (37%) of brand value in the top 100 and growing overall by 10%. Here we list the top 30 most-valuable technology brands of 2020…