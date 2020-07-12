2 shot to death in about an hour in Roxbury and Mattapan early Sunday

Two people were shot to death in separate incidents just over an hour apart in Boston early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the first incident around 12:49 a.m. near 18 Adams St. in Roxbury. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 1:58 a.m., police were sent to 25 Regis Road in Mattapan for a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Another adult man was found there and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

For both incidents, police are asking those who may know something to call the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. People can also call the department’s anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).

The department also told those who may need help dealing with what happened to call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team any at 617-431-0125, or visit its website at BPHC.org/trauma.

The shootings mark the latest in a series of violent incidents in Boston. Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Roxbury was the city’s third homicide victim in hours.