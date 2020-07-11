Zendaya Secretly Filmed ‘Malcolm and Marie’ With John David Washington Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14
Instagram

The project, which was shot at a place known as the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California, reunites the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ star with her ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson.


Zendaya Coleman and “BlacKkKlansman” star John David Washington have secretly shot a new movie during the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star reteamed with her “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson to film “Malcolm & Marie” in Carmel, California, over two weeks last month.

Cast and crew all abided by social distancing rules to make sure no one contracted COVID-19 during filming at a place known as the Caterpillar House – “an environmentally-conscious glass architectural marvel”.

No more than 12 people were allowed on set at any one time.

Zendaya and Washington also served as executive producers on the project.

