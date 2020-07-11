Zac Efron Looks Hot In “Down To Earth” On Netflix

You know Zac Efron.
He always looks good. He’s one of those always-hot-never-really-takes-a-bad-picture-ever type of people:
Whether he’s a platinum hunk…
…or a brunette muscle king…
Well, his new Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron has people noticing how he’s become a bonafide daddy.
Like, this scruffy legend works on Wall Street and types in all caps.
This man is on Tinder, but only checks it once a month.
This man is a daddy. And I’m here for it.
And I’m not alone:
Yes, king. Give us everything.
