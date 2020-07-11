Home Entertainment Zac Efron Looks Hot In “Down To Earth” On Netflix

Zac Efron Looks Hot In “Down To Earth” On Netflix

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
30

Updated 15 minutes ago. Posted 15 minutes ago

You know Zac Efron.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

He always looks good. He’s one of those always-hot-never-really-takes-a-bad-picture-ever type of people:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Whether he’s a platinum hunk…

…or a brunette muscle king…

Well, his new Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron has people noticing how he’s become a bonafide daddy.

Zac Efron is traveling around the world to see how we can fix it.

Down To Earth is now on Netflix

Like, this scruffy legend works on Wall Street and types in all caps.

This man is on Tinder, but only checks it once a month.

This man is a daddy. And I’m here for it.

And I’m not alone:

we’re all allowed a moment of weakness every now and then. here’s mine: Zac Efron exploring the world in Down to Earth is my new kink and life goal.

we’re all allowed a moment of weakness every now and then. here’s mine: Zac Efron exploring the world in Down to Earth is my new kink and life goal.

Zac Efron has been peak at basically every age. Dreamy non threatening teen dream, college age swoony, muscley late 20 something, and now...this.

Zac Efron has been peak at basically every age. Dreamy non threatening teen dream, college age swoony, muscley late 20 something, and now…this.

I’ve been in an imaginary marriage with #ZacEfron for about 12yrs but now I’m at the point to actually have his children, or sell my soul, or trade the entire family for him 💕

I’ve been in an imaginary marriage with #ZacEfron for about 12yrs but now I’m at the point to actually have his children, or sell my soul, or trade the entire family for him 💕

It's comforting to know some things never change, no matter how old I get. An example: My level of attraction for Zac Efron...

It’s comforting to know some things never change, no matter how old I get. An example: My level of attraction for Zac Efron…

Yes, king. Give us everything.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©