YG Vows Not to Work With Nicki Minaj Again Because of Her 6ix9ine Collab: I’m Hurt

Instagram

During a radio interview, the ‘Go Loko’ rapper is asked whether or not he will release another collaboration with the ‘Bang Bang’ rapper, to which he answers, ‘I’m cool.’

–

YG and Nicki Minaj have worked on several projects together in the past, including his hit “Big Bank”. However, their fans are most likely not getting any future collaborations ever since the female rapper decided to work with his nemesis 6ix9ine on “TROLLZ”, prompting YG to swear off collaborating with her again.

He revealed his decision during a recent radio interview, in which the host told him about her joint song with the rainbow-haired rapper. In response to that, YG simply shook his head before saying, “My feeling’s hurt. I’m a real street, n***a.” When asked whether there will be no more Nicki’s features in the future, the “Go Loko” spitter said, “Yeah, I’m cool.”

<br />

It’s worth noting that YG and 6ix9ine have been feuding for a long time, with the two firing shots at each other whenever they have the chance. For instance, when YG was asked about his feud with 6ix9ine during an interview on “The Breakfast Club”, he said, “I ain’t come to the ‘The Breakfast Club’ to talk about this n***a. It is in ‘Su Whoop’ and yeah, that’s how I feel — so what? The little n***a was playing with too much of the real s**t and I had to say something. It is what it is. n***s know what’s up, but I don’t like all that s**t.”

Once 6ix9ine got wind of YG’s words, the “FEFE” rapper wasted no time to hit back. “YG, suck my f**kin’ d**k, stupid. Your last single before your album came out had four major artists on there. You had 2 Chainz, you had Nicki Minaj and you had Big Sean,” he said. “How’s my record doing better than your s**t? You a whole bum out here. Stop going on radio stations tryna promote your album mentioning my name.”