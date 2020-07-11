YG Shows Support for Kanye West for His Presidential Bid: ‘He’s Smart’

Instagram/WENN

When asked if he will vote for the husband of Kim Kardashian, the 400 Hunnid Records boss tells Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, ‘People be underestimating Kanye. He’s smart.’

–

Kanye West apparently has gained one more supporter should he really run for president. Fellow YG recently declared his support for the “Jesus Is King” hitmaker during his recent appearance at Real 92.3.

When asked if he would vote for Kanye, YG told Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed, “People be underestimating Kanye. He’s smart. He went Christian. He did the Christian album.” He went on saying, “He about to drop another Christian album. So, he got the Christians, you know what I’m saying? And now he’s running for president.”

Later, the hosts reminded the “FTP” rapper that the husband of Kim Kardashian still won’t be eligible to run in several states, including New York, wo which YG responded, “That’s all cap.” The 400 Hunnid Records boss insisted, “I’m voting for Kanye!”





YG joins Rose McGowan and Ty Dolla $ign as celebrities who publicly support Kanye for president. Meanwhile, tech mogul Elon Musk, who previously fully supported the rapper’s presidential bid, hinted that he considered to retract his support.

Replying to a person’s tweet that criticized his support for the Yeezy designer, the 49-year-old technology entrepreneur suggested that he and the “Follow God” spitter are not on the same page in many things. “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” so Elon wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Also having a change of heart about Kanye’s presidential run was Masika Kalysha. The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star said she would no longer vote for the Yeezy founder after reading a Forbes article detailing his anti-abortion and anti-vaccine stance. “I read the article. Don’t worry koonye ain’t getting my vote. I’m flabbergasted,” she wrote on her Twitter page.

On Saturday, July 5, Kanye shocked everyone as he announced that he’s going to run for the White House. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for the president of the United States!” he tweeted, adding his slogan #2020VISION.