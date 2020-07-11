Yeasayer Calls Off lawsuit Against The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar

Instagram/WENN

The Brooklyn rock band is no longer suing the ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker and his rapper collaborator after previously accusing the pair of illegally sampling the group’s song.

Rockers Yeasayer have dropped their plagiarism lawsuit against The Weeknd.

The band sued the “Blinding Lights” singer and his collaborator Kendrick Lamar over the 2018 “Black Panther” soundtrack hit “Pray for Me” in February (20), accusing the pair of illegally lifting samples from the group’s 2007 song “Sunrise”.

The Weeknd has disputed the accusations of copyright infringement and now the members of Yeasayer, which disbanded at the end of 2019, have ended their fight for damages and profits.

Dismissing the suit in a New York federal court, Yeasayer state it has been “confirmed to their satisfaction that no copyright infringement occurred.”

The Weeknd previously denied Yeasayer’s claims, stating, “Each and every allegation contained in the complaint not specifically admitted herein is denied. The sound recording of Pray for Me does not capture any actual sounds from the sound record, Sunrise.”