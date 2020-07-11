Winnie Harlow Strikes a ’90s Pose in Puma’s New Mile Rider Sunny Getaway Sneaker

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

90s nostalgia is king… and now you can wear it on your feet courtesy of Puma’s new Mile Rider Sunny Getaway Sneaker!

As worn by Puma’s newest ambassador Winnie Harlow, the Mile Rider Sunny Getaway Sneaker marks the first women’s-focused kick in the brand’s Rider sneaker franchise. Calling back to the bright color combos that defined the 90s, the Sunny Getaway also features comfortable cushioning and synthetic leather overlays, making them vegan-friendly. They’re ready for anything, whether you want to take on a summer adventure or just chill on the beach with your boldly sneakered feet.

The Mile Rider Sunny Getaway Sneaker is available now. Shop it below and relive your 90s glory!