Will Smith BLOCKS Comedian Who Makes Fun Of Jada & August Cheating!

Will Smith is losing friends, over his unorthodox marriage to Jada Pinkett, MTO News has learned.

Will and Jada shocked the world yesterday, wen the couple revealed it all sit-down interview. The couple talked about the challenges of their marriage, and Jada stepping out and having an affair with August Alsina

Now while the world is trying to come into terms with what just happened. It is Jada’s usage of the word ‘entanglement’ that has taken over the internet after she referred to what she had with August as that – an entanglement!

Comedian Michael Blackson slid into Will Smith’s DMs on Instagram and offered to give him a better understanding of what his wife meant by entanglement!

The two had been friends for years.

Michael thinks that entanglement means Jada and August did some freaky stuff.

Will Smith sensing that Michael was taking a route to some personal stuff that he wasn’t supposed to be minding himself with, he quickly interjected by asking him what he meant.

But Michael has zero chill, and he went on to clarify to Will what he meant even getting deeper than probably Will expected!

He explained to Will that he thought entanglement meant that Jada and August did some compromising, complicated position before concluding that he thought Jada meant that August ate her a** from the front!

How crazy is that! Well Will reverted by informing him that he was blocking him! Check out the conversation below and let us know what you make of it below! Is comedy boundary-less?!