What channel is IndyCar on today? TV schedule, start time for Saturday race at Road America

After a delay of almost four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NTT IndyCar Series finally began its 2020 season in June. This weekend, IndyCar’s modified 2020 schedule resumes with the first of two Saturday-Sunday doubleheaders. Race 1 of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, though, will be shown on a different TV channel than Race 2 will on Sunday.

It was not originally intended to be the third race of the season, but Race 1 of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America will run Saturday on its new date without fans in attendance. The start time for Saturday’s race at Road America is 5 p.m. ET, and it will broadcast live on NBCSN.

The REV Group Grand Prix at Road America became a doubleheader when it was moved from its original date of June 21 back to July 11-12, with both races being points events on the four-mile road course in Wisconsin. The are the third and fourth of a 14-race schedule that ends in late October.

Below is how to watch Saturday’s IndyCar race at Road America, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

Race : REV Group Grand Prix Race 1 at Road America

: REV Group Grand Prix Race 1 at Road America Date : Saturday, July 11

: Saturday, July 11 TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live stream : NBC Sports Gold | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

: NBC Sports Gold | fuboTV (7-day free trial) In Canada: SN/SN 360

Saturday’s race will broadcast live on NBCSN starting at 5 p.m. ET. The race is scheduled to air roughly two hours after the completion of qualifying, which begins at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday and also will air live on NBCSN.

Of the 14 races on IndyCar’s modified schedule for 2020, eight are expected to be shown on NBC, with the others scheduled to broadcast on NBCSN.

In Canada, the race is available on SN/SN 360.

NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call Saturday’s race at Road America.

What time does the IndyCar race start today?

Date : Saturday, July 11

: Saturday, July 11 Start time: 5 p.m. ET

While Saturday’s IndyCar race at Road America doesn’t start until 5 p.m. ET, there will be on-track action prior to the main event. A 45-minute qualifying session will start at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday and broadcast live on NBCSN, the same TV channel that will air the race itself later in the evening.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the Saturday’s IndyCar events at Road America.

Event Time TV channel Practice 11 a.m. ET N/A Qualifying 2:15 p.m. ET NBCSN Race 5 p.m. ET NBCSN

IndyCar live stream for Road America

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, IndyCar races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app with authentication.

All 2020 IndyCar races and practice/qualifying sessions also can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass for $54.99 a year.

IndyCar schedule 2020

The updated IndyCar schedule for 2020 was released May 21 with the previously announced season-opener set for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and the finale scheduled for Oct. 25 in the streets of St. Petersburg.

Below is the complete schedule (TV info via NBC Sports):