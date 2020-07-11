West Coast star Nic Naitanui gives Reilly O’Brien a new phone after mid-week twitter gaffe

West Coast star Nic Naitanui has offered a hilarious response to Adelaide big man Reilly O’Brien’s twitter gaffe, giving him a new phone after the Eagles’ win over the Crows.

The match-up between the two star big men was highly-anticipated, after O’Brien accidentally tweeted his game notes during the week, where he referred to Naitanui as “lazy and unfit”.

The Eagles star came into the contest clearly motivated, and even pointed to the Crows ruckman saying, “That was for you” after out-muscling him and kicking a goal in the first quarter.

However, the moment of the match came after the Eagles’ 10. 7. (67) to 5. 4. (34) win at the Gabba, when Naitanui handed a surprised O’Brien a brand new Samsung phone.

O’Brien and Naitanui share a laugh after the match when the Eagles star handed him a new phone (Getty)

“I think it was $1500 so I’m scared people are going to keep talking smack every week to get a new phone,” Naitanui told Fox Footy of the phone.

“He’s one of the nice guys, so there was no malice in it. It makes the footy exciting, I love it, it’s good.

“We’ve got respect for each other and like I said, he’s one of the nice guys so it was good to get the win.”

The hilarious exchange was heavily praised by AFL legend Jason Dunstall, who called it one of the best moments he had seen in recent times.

Despite losing the Twitter war, O’Brien more than held his own out on the field despite his side’s defeat (Getty)

“This is the moment that I really loved. This I think gives us a little insight into the psyche of Nic Naitanui,” he told Fox Footy.

“Now Nic Nat could have sulked it up and gotten in his face and said, ‘Cop that, you gobbed off you little prick and this is what you get for it’.

“I reckon that is brilliant from Nic Nat. He’s taken it in good spirit. He saw the funny side in it.

“Yes, he wanted to beat him and do whatever he could out on the ground, but once it was over, he’s found the humourous side.

The Eagles continued their resurgence ahead of returning home to WA from next week onwards (Getty)

“I reckon that was brilliant, that’s one of the best moments I’ve seen in the game for a long time.”

Saints great Nick Riewoldt was also full of praise, saying trash talk heading into AFL matches provides a great spectacle.

“I hope the trash talk continues,” he said.

“Would we have been talking about this coming into the game without it? No chance. And then the by-play after it, I think it was good.”