We the Fest Heading Online With Migos and ‘The Best of Music, Arts, Fashion and Food’

The music and arts festivity is going virtual for the first time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the guest performers including the rap trio Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo.

The annual We the Fest gathering, due to feature Migos and Cheat Codes, is going virtual for the first time amid the coronavirus crisis.

The event had been booked for 14 to 16 August (20) in Jakarta, Indonesia but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the bash is headed online instead, in line with several other events worldwide amid the pandemic.

In an announcement on social media, organisers announced that the virtual event will bring together “the best of music, arts, fashion and food right to your screens.”

This year’s festival intended to have a star-studded line-up, with acts including Migos, Cheat Codes, Alextbh, Isyana Sarasvati, Sheila on 7, and more confirmed to perform.

While the virtual line-up has yet to be announced, fans can pre-register for the event here: wethefest.com.