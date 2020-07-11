‘Watchmen’, ‘Unbelievable’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Among Nominees at 2020 TCA Awards

HBO/Netflix/Disney +

The superhero series, the Toni Collette-fronted miniseries, and the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off lead the nominations for the upcoming Television Critics Association Awards.

–

Hit shows “Watchmen” and “Unbelievable” lead the voting for the 2020 Television Critics Association Awards after landing four nominations a piece on Thursday (09Jul20).

Both limited series will compete for the titles of Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries and Program of the Year, while “Watchmen” ‘s Regina King and “Unbelievable” ‘s Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever will face off for Individual Achievement in Drama.

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America“), Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True“), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul“), and Jeremy Strong (“Succession“) are also up for the performer award.

In addition, “Watchmen”, based on the graphic novels of the same name, will be in the running for Outstanding New Program, alongside “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and streaming hits “The Great“, “The Mandalorian“, “The Morning Show“, and “Never Have I Ever“.

Meanwhile, “The Great” ‘s Elle Fanning earns a nod for Individual Achievement in Comedy, alongside Pamela Adlon (“Better Things“), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me“), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek“), Issa Rae (“Insecure“), and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“).

Other notable nominations include “Little Fires Everywhere” (Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries), “The Crown” (Outstanding Achievement in Drama), and “Insecure” and “Dead to Me” (Outstanding Achievement in Comedy).

The winners of the 36th Annual TCA Awards will be announced online later this summer (20) after the traditional in-person ceremony was scrapped due to coronavirus concerns.