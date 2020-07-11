Victoria’s most and least infected areas revealed

The most infected areas in Victoria have been revealed in new data issued by the Victorian government.
The state recorded 216 new cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 3560.
Of those, 1249 are still active, with 49 people in hospital and 15 in intensive care.
A new death since yesterday brought the state’s total to 23.
And 186 of the new cases are still being investigated.
Data provided by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton showed that of the total cases since the outbreak started, 3176 were from metropolitan Melbourne, while 279 have been from regional Victoria.
The local government area with the most infected residents since the start of the outbreak was Hume with 354, followed by Melbourne (318), Wyndham (263), Brimbank (232), and Moonee Valley (228) in the top five.
The suburb with the most currently active cases is Melbourne (203).
No LGA in Victoria has had no cases of the virus, but eight have counted only one.
Overall, men made up 1876 cases, compared to 1659 women.
More than 1.09 million tests have been processed to date.
Professor Sutton urged residents of metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to abide by reinforced stage three “stay-at-home” restrictions.
“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission,” he said.
“We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”
People in locked-down areas can only leave their home for four reasons – shopping for food and essential items, care and caregiving, daily exercise, and work or study if it cannot be done from home.
Full list of infections in Victoria by LGA
LGA
Confirmed cases (ever)
Active cases (current)
HUME
354
176
MELBOURNE
318
203
WYNDHAM
263
175
BRIMBANK
232
97
MOONEE VALLEY
228
122
MORELAND
176
67
CASEY
137
21
BANYULE
126
28
STONNINGTON
116
14
WHITTLESEA
114
44
MELTON
102
28
DAREBIN
89
30
BOROONDARA
88
12
GREATER GEELONG
73
5
MONASH
73
19
MARIBYRNONG
71
35
INTERSTATE
70
2
YARRA
68
26
MORNINGTON PENINSULA
64
0
GLEN EIRA
63
3
PORT PHILLIP
63
10
MANNINGHAM
50
14
HOBSONS BAY
48
18
WHITEHORSE
45
17
FRANKSTON
44
3
BAYSIDE
39
3
KINGSTON
39
4
GREATER DANDENONG
31
4
UNKNOWN
31
27
YARRA RANGES
31
5
KNOX
29
5
NILLUMBIK
29
2
MITCHELL
26
12
CARDINIA
25
3
MAROONDAH
21
5
GREATER SHEPPARTON
16
1
WELLINGTON
13
0
GREATER BENDIGO
12
3
BALLARAT
11
0
MOIRA
11
0
SURF COAST
10
1
LATROBE
9
0
MACEDON RANGES
9
0
BAW BAW
7
2
MOUNT ALEXANDER
6
0
SOUTH GIPPSLAND
6
1
ARARAT
5
0
CAMPASPE
5
0
MILDURA
5
0
WARRNAMBOOL
5
0
BASS COAST
4
0
OVERSEAS
4
0
SWAN HILL
4
0
BENALLA
3
0
HORSHAM
3
0
LODDON
3
0
MANSFIELD
3
0
MOORABOOL
3
0
NORTHERN GRAMPIANS
3
0
EAST GIPPSLAND
2
1
GANNAWARRA
2
0
GOLDEN PLAINS
2
1
HEPBURN
2
0
MURRINDINDI
2
0
SOUTHERN GRAMPIANS
2
0
STRATHBOGIE
2
0
WANGARATTA
2
0
ALPINE
1
0
CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS
1
0
CORANGAMITE
1
0
GLENELG
1
0
MOYNE
1
0
WEST WIMMERA
1
0
WODONGA
1
0
YARRIAMBIACK
1
0
Total
3560
1249
Residential location is the residential address provided when the case is notified.
This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.
Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed.
The last column shows the number of current active cases in an LGA.
Active cases are defined as someone who has tested positive, is currently in isolation and being monitored by the Department and who has not yet recovered.