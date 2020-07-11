Victoria’s most and least infected areas revealed

The most infected areas in Victoria have been revealed in new data issued by the Victorian government.

The state recorded 216 new cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 3560.

Of those, 1249 are still active, with 49 people in hospital and 15 in intensive care.

A new death since yesterday brought the state’s total to 23.

Melbourne’s Spring Street lies almost empty after the lockdown measures were imposed. (Getty)

And 186 of the new cases are still being investigated.

Data provided by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton showed that of the total cases since the outbreak started, 3176 were from metropolitan Melbourne, while 279 have been from regional Victoria.

The local government area with the most infected residents since the start of the outbreak was Hume with 354, followed by Melbourne (318), Wyndham (263), Brimbank (232), and Moonee Valley (228) in the top five.

The suburb with the most currently active cases is Melbourne (203).

No LGA in Victoria has had no cases of the virus, but eight have counted only one.

Information provided by the Victorian Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton. ()

Overall, men made up 1876 cases, compared to 1659 women.

More than 1.09 million tests have been processed to date.

Professor Sutton urged residents of metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to abide by reinforced stage three “stay-at-home” restrictions.

“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission,” he said.

“We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”

People in locked-down areas can only leave their home for four reasons – shopping for food and essential items, care and caregiving, daily exercise, and work or study if it cannot be done from home.

Full list of infections in Victoria by LGA

LGA Confirmed cases (ever) Active cases (current) HUME 354 176 MELBOURNE 318 203 WYNDHAM 263 175 BRIMBANK 232 97 MOONEE VALLEY 228 122 MORELAND 176 67 CASEY 137 21 BANYULE 126 28 STONNINGTON 116 14 WHITTLESEA 114 44 MELTON 102 28 DAREBIN 89 30 BOROONDARA 88 12 GREATER GEELONG 73 5 MONASH 73 19 MARIBYRNONG 71 35 INTERSTATE 70 2 YARRA 68 26 MORNINGTON PENINSULA 64 0 GLEN EIRA 63 3 PORT PHILLIP 63 10 MANNINGHAM 50 14 HOBSONS BAY 48 18 WHITEHORSE 45 17 FRANKSTON 44 3 BAYSIDE 39 3 KINGSTON 39 4 GREATER DANDENONG 31 4 UNKNOWN 31 27 YARRA RANGES 31 5 KNOX 29 5 NILLUMBIK 29 2 MITCHELL 26 12 CARDINIA 25 3 MAROONDAH 21 5 GREATER SHEPPARTON 16 1 WELLINGTON 13 0 GREATER BENDIGO 12 3 BALLARAT 11 0 MOIRA 11 0 SURF COAST 10 1 LATROBE 9 0 MACEDON RANGES 9 0 BAW BAW 7 2 MOUNT ALEXANDER 6 0 SOUTH GIPPSLAND 6 1 ARARAT 5 0 CAMPASPE 5 0 MILDURA 5 0 WARRNAMBOOL 5 0 BASS COAST 4 0 OVERSEAS 4 0 SWAN HILL 4 0 BENALLA 3 0 HORSHAM 3 0 LODDON 3 0 MANSFIELD 3 0 MOORABOOL 3 0 NORTHERN GRAMPIANS 3 0 EAST GIPPSLAND 2 1 GANNAWARRA 2 0 GOLDEN PLAINS 2 1 HEPBURN 2 0 MURRINDINDI 2 0 SOUTHERN GRAMPIANS 2 0 STRATHBOGIE 2 0 WANGARATTA 2 0 ALPINE 1 0 CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS 1 0 CORANGAMITE 1 0 GLENELG 1 0 MOYNE 1 0 WEST WIMMERA 1 0 WODONGA 1 0 YARRIAMBIACK 1 0 Total 3560 1249

Residential location is the residential address provided when the case is notified.

This is not where they were infected and may not be where the case currently resides.

Numbers are correct as of 11.59pm last night but are subject to change as cases are followed up and data is analysed.

The last column shows the number of current active cases in an LGA.