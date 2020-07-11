‘Vanity Fair’ Director to Bring to Big Screen a Story About Indian Royal Hoax

WENN/FayesVision

‘The Jungle Prince of Delhi’ is based on Ellen Barry’s New York Times article expose about the fake royal family of Oudh, which was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

–

“Vanity Fair” director Mira Nair has signed on to adapt a New York Times article about an Indian royal hoax for the big screen.

The filmmaker will oversee “The Jungle Prince of Delhi“, based on the newspaper expose about the fake royal family of Oudh, which was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Ellen Barry’s article generated so much interest it was profiled on the publication’s podcast, The Daily.

Nair will also executive produce the film about a group of aristocrats living in the ruins of a palace in the Indian capital, claiming to be the heirs to a fallen kingdom, according to .