Uniswap’s Daily Volume Nudges $25M Despite Scam Token Concerns By Cointelegraph

Uniswap’s Daily Volume Nudges $25M Despite Scam Token Concerns
Daily trade volume on the decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity pool Uniswap has rallied to $25 million on the back of a strong first day of trade for the digital asset protocol Ampleforth’s AMPL.
ETH-AMPL currently comprises Uniswap’s top pairing by volume, with nearly $2.9 million in trade activity over the past 24 hours. The past day comprises the second-strongest on record for Uniswap V2, however, the first incarnation of the exchange has seen brief spikes into the hundreds of millions three times in the past 12 months.
