Ukrainian Hacker Caught Selling Government Databases for Crypto By Cointelegraph

Ukrainian Hacker Caught Selling Government Databases for Crypto
A Ukrainian hacker got caught selling confidential information gathered from Ukrainian central government databases.
According to a media release from the Ukrainian Cyberpolice, a hacker whose identity was not disclosed was able to break into many government databases by compromising personal accounts of authorized staff.
