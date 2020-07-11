U.S. warns Americans in China of heightened arbitrary detention risk By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


BEIJING () – The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday of the heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement in China including detention and a ban from exiting the country.

“U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime,” the State Department said in an email to its citizens in China, adding that U.S. citizens may face “prolonged interrogations and extended detention” for reasons related to “state security”.

“Security personnel may detain and/or deport U.S. citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government,” it added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR