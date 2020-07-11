Tucker Carlson’s Head Writer Quits After Exposed to Make Racist and Sexist Comments Online

Fox News

Blake Neff who worked on Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ has resigned after it’s revealed he used N-word and made derogatory comments about a woman under a pseudonym.

Blake Neff, one of Tucker Carlson‘s top writers for his Fox news show, has stepped down after a string of controversial posts were uncovered online.

Bosses at CNN Business discovered remarks from Blake in an online forum, sharing racist and sexist material under a pseudonym. Among several posts, they confirmed he used the N-word and derided a woman for being a “megashrew.”

After uncovering the unsavoury remarks, officials at the organisation contacted Blake for a statement on his comments, but a network spokesperson revealed that he had resigned the following day. Tucker could not be reached for comment.

One of the comments in question showed Blake deriding a woman and posting information about her dating life as he invited others to mock her and invade her privacy.

Another, made in the wake of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, saw Blake write that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are “white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets.”

Tucker has been under fire from stars in recent weeks after he criticised celebrities, including Seth Rogen and Lil Nas X, for donating to bail funds amid protests against systematic racism.

“F**k this pasty a*shole,” Seth responded, calling the anchor a “white supremacist.”