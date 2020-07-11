Tom Hanks Celebrates 64th Birthday by Diving Into a Pool

WENN

Rita Wilson, the ‘Greyhound’ actor’s wife, pays a tribute with a loving post inspired by The Beatles track ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’, while his son Colin pokes fun at him with Michael Keaton post.

Tom Hanks shared his joy at reaching 64 by posting a video of himself diving into a pool.

The Oscar winner, who, along with his wife Rita Wilson recently recovered from Covid-19, reached the milestone on Thursday, July 9, and celebrated by enjoying a swim, later sharing a fun video of himself jumping over his camera, into the water.

“This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx,” he captioned the post, referencing his new World War II battleship movie, “Greyhound“.

His wife Rita Wilson also celebrated her husband’s birthday, paying tribute to him with a loving Instagram post inspired by The Beatles track “When I’m Sixty-Four”.

“Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing,” she wrote. “Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four’ YES!”.

While his son, actor Colin Hanks, also posted a birthday greeting, accompanied by a photo of Michael Keaton, referencing a longrunning joke between him and his dad.

“Happy Birthday Pops !!! Another year around the Sun, and another birthday post for YOU!” he wrote.

Hanks’ birthday celebration comes nearly four months after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Covid-19. The couple were among the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the actor expressed his fury with those refusing to wear face coverings in public.

“I don’t get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do,” he fumed. “If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s licence.”

He added: “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I’ve got no respect for you, man.”