This reply of Kartik Aaryan on Instagram is hilarious and true AF



Kartik Aaryan is one avid social media user. He loves to entertain his fans, followers and well-wishers through his posts. In his recent post, the hunk replies to one of the paparazzi and states the truth.

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on social media, where he is seen holding a camera lens ahaped cup. He captioned the picture saying, ‘Shoot toh ho nahi raha, Lens kuchh toh kaam aaye.’ (The shoot hasn’t started as yet. So let’s make use of the camera lens at least). To which one of the B-town paparazzi commented saying, ‘Sir humare lenses ko to fungus lag gaya hai (our lenses have caught fungus).’ The actor then replied to him saying, ‘fungus is still better than virus Chawla saab.’ Now that is nothing but the truth. Fungus is definitely better than the fatal virus.











Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with his chat show Koki Poochega and enlightening the masses. He has two films waiting in the pipeline Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was shooting for both the films simultaneously before the lockdown. He will resume work as soon as the makers have a safe plan for shooting.