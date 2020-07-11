Think twice before adding this skill to your resume

Article content continued

If you are confident in your language skills, however, being bilingual or multilingual is extremely marketable according to this career advice expert. Depending on the importance of the language to the role or job that you are applying, listing a language can give you a leg up. If you will be interviewing others in that language, conducting business deals, or even translating conversations yourself, by all means, sell yourself and your skills on your résumé!

Also, keep in mind that with limited space on a résumé, make sure to list all of your job-related skills first.

Ok, how can you gain confidence?

Learning a language well enough to define it as one of your job skills is tricky, but without daily access to your high school Spanish teacher, learning a new language as an adult is even more intimidating. The key is practice, and practicing your language skills directly with native speakers is an invaluable tool.