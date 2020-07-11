There Are Over 13K Bitcoin Addresses Worth $1M By Cointelegraph

There Are Over 13K Bitcoin Addresses Worth $1M
There are over 13,000 (BTC) addresses that are worth at least $1 million, according to data from Glassnode.
At the current prices, it takes about 107 BTC for an address to become a dollar millionaire. Since this metric is tied to the dollar price of Bitcoin, it tends to fluctuate a lot. For comparison, the number of addresses that contain at least 100 BTC has a much lower volatility.
