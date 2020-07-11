The ‘Most games played in the NBA’ quiz

We last saw Jamal Crawford on an NBA floor way back in April of 2019, when the then 39-year-old veteran was a member of the Suns and dropped 51 points against Dallas in the last game of the season. He had been sitting out all of this season, but on Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they had signed Crawford to be part of the restart in Orlando. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner could very well be in line for big minutes, as the Nets roster is now quite depleted due to the pandemic.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. 2019-20 will be Crawford’s 20th season as an NBA player, and his 1,326 games played are the 18th most in league history. So with that in mind, how many of the career leaders for games played in the NBA can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!