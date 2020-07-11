‘The Crown’ Creator Announces Plan for Season 6

Netflix

The showrunner Peter Morgan changes his mind about ending the royal series after the upcoming fifth season and now plans to bring back the show for another season.

“The Crown” will have a surprise sixth season, its creator Peter Morgan confirmed on Thursday (09Jul20).

The announcement came as a shock as Morgan had previously scrapped his original plan to do six seasons and to bring the hit show to a close after a fifth season starring Imelda Staunton as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as the Queen as she enters her senior years.

In a statement posted on Netflix U.K.’s Twitter account, he said, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Netflix chiefs stated that there will be one more season, the fourth stars Olivia Colman as the monarch in middle-age, before she hands over to Staunton for the final two series. Claire Foy played the Queen in the first two series.

Morgan had previously said the end of season five would be the “perfect place” to stop. The fourth series will debut on Netflix this autumn or winter.