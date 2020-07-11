The biggest changes heading into the 2020 college football season

The 2020 college football season is just around the corner. Or maybe it isn’t. In the current landscape of the sports world, nothing is simple. The worldwide pandemic has impacted all parts of life and has halted American sports in ways we have really never witnessed.

With the fluidity of COVID-19’s and its impact, on the sports side of things, nothing is set in stone. Games and tournaments have been canceled and seasons paused, and leagues are struggling to figure out how to navigate through it all. College football is certainly no different and in fact has a special set of circumstances that makes it even tougher to plan out. With procedures differing from state to state and from university to university, it is unknown how the 2020 college football season will ultimately play out.

For the purpose of having a silver lining through all of this, let’s assume the college football season happens as close to normal as we could possibly have. Aside from the impact of COVID-19, there will be a lot of interesting changes that should make for a great season.