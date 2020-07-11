The Best VoIP Services for 2020

Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, is a popular alternative to landlines, especially in the business world. VoIP providers deliver digital telephone services that rely on the internet for voice and video calls. The main advantages of VoIP are that you can make long-distance calls at a very affordable price and benefit from a faster connection compared to a traditional landline.

A VoIP service is worth considering if you run a small business or make a lot of international phone calls, but comparing different VoIP providers can be challenging if you’re not familiar with the technology. We’ve compared different VoIP services to help you find the best provider to fit your needs.

The best VoIP services at a glance:

RingCentral

RingCentral is a California-based VoIP company with offices located around the world. Its network backbone also resides in the U.S., but you shouldn’t experience any increased lag due to the company’s primary location. It’s one of the most well-reviewed VoIP services available, offering prices that make it hotly competitive with contemporaries.

RingCentral is particularly well-suited for the average business, with all the helpful features that a business needs. This includes unlimited calling and audio conferencing, toll-free numbers, and support for up to 20 users on its lowest-priced plans. Higher priced plans add internet fax, unlimited users, video conferencing, automatic call recording, and many other useful features.

RingCentral claims that customers can have their office set up with the service in “minutes, not days.” Even if that’s a particularly hopeful estimate, there’s no denying that the company has a lot of practice connecting companies with the VoIP services they need, making it an easy recommendation.

Prices start $30 per user per month for the “Essentials” package and go up to $60 per user per month for the “Ultimate” package. Paying annually can also net you discounts on those prices.

GoToConnect

GoToConnect’s approach is especially friendly to small businesses, providing voice services that are of unlimited use, which means no extra fees for exceeding monthly usage. It’s also available in five price tiers so businesses can scale the service as needed.

GoToConnect, formerly Jive Voice, lists all the features you can get, such as call routing, phone number extensions, virtual voicemail, virtual faxing, screen sharing, and more. There are even more specific features for unique modern business situations such as Call Monitoring, which allows a supervisor to eavesdrop on a conversation and talk to the agent — ideal for call centers. Hot-desking switches to different desks or devices in a flatter, on-the-move organization.

Finally, the pricing is very reasonable. The service costs $20 per user per month when businesses have 50 or more on the plan. The price rises per user as the number of users drops, costing $30 per user per month for one to four users.

8×8

8×8 offers plans that are a great fit for small and mid-sized companies. Packages offer many features that we’ve already discussed, such as unlimited calling, auto attendants, call handling, intelligent call routing, and mobile compatibility that includes options for business texting.

However, 8×8 also adds integration with Salesforce, Zendesk, and Netsuite. This is a huge boon to businesses that are actively using CRM platforms to gather and organize their data. If CRM is particularly important to this phase of your business, 8×8 could be the best option for you.

One downside to note is that some useful features, such as call recording, are locked behind more expensive packages. The company prefers if you get an official quote, but costs tend to range between $12 and $45 per user per month.

Verizon Business Digital Voice

If your business continues to grow and you want a larger service that caters more specifically to your professional needs, Verizon is here to help.

Typically known for its wireless service, Verizon also provides a full-featured VoIP platform tailored for growing and larger companies. There are plenty of standard features like holding, forward, waiting, call transfers, and inbound caller ID. It also includes advanced features like multiple monitoring options, voicemail to email services, and online portals that administrators, IT specialists, and agents can use to control the service.

Additionally, a suite of mobile features allows you to operate mostly everything from mobile devices, enabling you to switch from the desktop client as needed. If your office requires more down-to-earth hardware, then Verizon also offers direct sales of phones and phone devices that are all compatible with its services.

Packages start at 1-10 VoIP lines for $35 per month. The monthly price decreases as the number of lines goes up. However, according to the fine print at the bottom of their website, Verizon only guarantees such pricing under either years-long auto-renewing contracts, so it may involve some commitment over the long term. And even then the promotional pricing will go up after the first initial contract ends.

