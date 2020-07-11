Thandie Newton Gets Katie Holmes as Instagram Follower After Branding Tom Cruise Dominant

WENN

The ‘Westworld’ actress has previously revealed, in a new interview, that the intensity of her co-star during the filming of ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ terrified her.

Katie Holmes has started following Thandie Newton on Instagram after the Brit opened up about working with the star’s intense ex, Tom Cruise, in a new interview.

“Westworld” star Thandie recalled working with Cruise on “Mission: Impossible 2” in a new Vulture piece, recalling the “Top Gun” star was stressed out as he tried to perfect every frame of every scene, even asking his co-star to swap roles with him so he could show her what he wanted from one tough scene.

Revealing she was terrified of her castmate, Newton revealed Tom was “a very dominant individual,” adding, “He tries super hard to be a nice person, but the pressure – he takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

And it appears Katie can empathize with her fellow actress – she had started following Thandie on the social media app after her interview went viral earlier this week (begin July 6).

Holmes wed Tom in November 2006 and the marriage lasted six years. She has never spoken about the union publicly.