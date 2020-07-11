Tahj Mowry Opens Up About Naya Rivera Being His “First” Love in Touching Tribute

Additionally, the 34-year-old actor sent his love to the Glee star’s 4-year-old son, Josey, and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give,” Tahj shared. “I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely.”

Closing his message, the Smart Guy alum expressed his heartache and said he still has hope he’ll see the 33-year-old actress again.

“Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance,” he wrote. “I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”