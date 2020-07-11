T.I. Thinks He Has a Better Career Than 50 Cent After Being Told He’s Not Ready for Song Battle

WENN

This arrives after the ‘Family Hustle’ star responds to the ‘In Da Club’ rapper saying that he isn’t ready for a music battle, writing on Instagram, ‘You not ready TIP. ATLANTA is this your king.’

T.I. continues to insist that he will beat his rival 50 Cent in a potential song battle for “Verzuz”. After a back-and-forth with the “P.I.M.P.” rapper, Tip took to his Instagram account to lay out the reasons why he thought he had a better career than the musician/actor.

“@50cent ummm… WHAT DID YOU DROP THIS YEAR???? What were YOU & YOUR CATALOG CONTRIBUTING TO THE CULTURE THIS YEAR???? WHERE WERE YOU??? #BringMeTheBully @verzuztv @therealswizzz @timbaland SET THE DATE & PLUG UP DA SPEAKERS‼️” T.I. wrote on Wednesday, July 8 alongside a screenshot of a tweet about how “2008 was a crazy year for rap.”

“For the record… in 05′ @50cent dropped Massacre it sold about 700k the first week, in 06 I dropped KING. Sold 475k first week… in 07 I dropped TI vs TIP. Sold like 500k Then in 08 We came back and dropped PaperTrail and sold 600k first week ….and then I went to prison …twice but wtf was 50doing?????” he added.

This arrived after the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star responded to Fiddy after the latter said in a now-deleted post that he wasn’t ready for a battle. The “Power” actor/creator previously shared on Instagram a classic clip of Tip on “Crime Stoppers” which he captioned, “Why you make me do this. This the first song i’m a play you so Tuff T.O.S. You not ready TIP. ATLANTA is this your king.”

Happy that he finally got a response, Tip commented, “@therealswizzz @timbaland HE BIT THE BAIT!! PLUG UP THE SPEAKERS & SET THE DATE PLEASE SIRS!!” tagging Swizz Beatz and Timbaland who hosted “Verzuz”. Additionally, Tip regrammed it to his own page.

“I’ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge,” wrote the Atlanta legend in his own post. “WE GOT HIM‼️HE BIT THE BAIT‼️SET THIS SHIT UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD,INVISIBLE NECK ASS N***A UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️”

“As far as this clip goes…it’s cute… old,outdated,& in poor taste (much like your catalog @50cent)… however I prefer FACTS‼️ AND THE FACT REMAINS….I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME‼️ Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same???” he went on to write.

“WELL THATS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT SO…. let’s set this date & select ya songs off that 1hot album you got & let’s lay your lil overrated, outdated, steroid inflated ass catalog to rest. RIP to @50cent catalog. I seen you bully all them NY n****z for years… NOT DA KING THO N***A‼️ ‘You Got Da Right 1’ #BringMeDaBully,” he concluded the caption.

T.I. challenged Fiddy for a “Verzuz” battle on the latter’s birthday on Monday. “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” Tip said in a video that he shared on Instagram. “Pull your a** up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.”