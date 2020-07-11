T.I. on Why He Challenges 50 Cent to a Song Battle: We’re ‘Similarly Stacked’

Instagram/WENN

T.I. gave more insight into his attempt to get rival 50 Cent on a “Verzuz” song battle with him. During his appearance on “Ebro in the Morning” on Thursday, July 9, the Atlanta rapper revealed why he targeted Fiddy, telling Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg that he and Fif were “similarly stacked.”

“I just think [50 has] got an ego big enough to withstand my bravado,” T.I. said at around the 15:30 mark. “I don’t think he’d be intimidated by how I pop my s**t … You got to get a gorilla for a gorilla. And regardless of how you see me, inside me there’s a 900 pound gorilla … We really are similarly stacked. I don’t have a diamond album (like 50), but he don’t have five classic albums,” he went on to say.

He then listed his five classic records, including “I’m Serious”, “Urban Legend”, “Trap Muzik”, “King” and “Paper Trail”. Ebro then replied, “I mean, there’s three in there, for sure.” However, Tip thought Ebro was biased because he’s from New York City, just like Fofty.

Saying that New York rapper had an advantage over everyone else, T.I. explained, “New York is the birthplace of hip-hop; they have some of the most successful, most talented lyricists known to man … But even though they have those lyricists … If they were from somewhere else, they wouldn’t have had the same success. If 50 Cent were from the Midwest, he’d be Nelly. Nelly got two diamond albums.”

When asked what would happen if Fif rejected his challenge, Tip responded, “I understand if he don’t wanna get down in the mud, ’cause he’s so accomplished now. He’s got so many TV shows, he got so many dope TV shows, and so many prosperous television deals that he just doesn’t time to get down in the weeds and defend his catalog against the king, I understand … But as an artist, as a businessman, [50’s] extremely accomplished. But my catalog is doper than his.”





“I don’t want Jay-Z or Nas … they can tap into a sense of nostalgia that I can’t tap into,” he said. “I wanna see someone who was coming up at the same time as me … They [also] have to be a ‘multimedia global mogul’ … If there’s a great white in the fish tank, where the f**k do the goldfish go?”