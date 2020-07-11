T.I. Demands Respect On His Name And Says That He Belongs With Hip Hop Greats Like Kanye West, Jay Z & Lil Wayne

Roommates, following his call-out of 50 Cent to do a Verzuz battle, T.I. is now demanding that his long career be acknowledged and that some respect be put on his name. In a recent interview with popular L.A. radio host Big Boy, T.I. discussed his musical legacy—and stated that he deserves to be mentioned among the greats in the industry.

Specifically naming hip hop heavyweights Kanye West, Jay Z and Lil Wayne, T.I. recently proclaimed that his name should be mentioned in music conversations right along with them. Despite not being in the musical spotlight as much as he once was, T.I. made it clear that he is still a legend.

He had this to say to Big Boy:

“People don’t realize who I am, bro. I don’t think y’all really know who I am. I don’t think y’all remember what I’ve done, bro. I don’t think y’all know. Just because I don’t jump up on tables and demand you pay attention to me, that don’t mean – you’re gonna have to put mine up there. When you’re talking about careers and legacies, you gotta put me up there. JAY-Z. Gotta go talk to Kanye. Gotta talk to Lil Wayne.”

Bringing things back to his possible Verzuz battle with 50 Cent (who tried to clown him with an old crime-stoppers video clip,) T.I. threw some serious shade at 50 about falling off musically following the release of his second album “The Massacre” back in 2005.

T.I. wrote:

“For the record… in 05′ @50Cent dropped Massacre it sold about 700k the first week, in 06 I dropped KING. Sold 475k first week… in 07 I dropped TI vs TIP. Sold like 500k Then in 08 We came back and dropped Paper Trail and sold 600k first week ….😒and then I went to prison 🤨…twice 🤷🏽‍♂️ but wtf was 50 doing?????”

As of right now, there has been no confirmation if the two will actually go hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle—but stranger things have happened.

