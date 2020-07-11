Switching Bitcoin to 100% ASIC Mining Could Increase Security 2,000X By Cointelegraph

Switching Bitcoin to 100% ASIC Mining Could Increase Security 2,000X

The wholesale embrace of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) mining for (BTC) could increase the cost of a 51% attack by a factor of up to 2,000.

Rod Garratt University of California Santa Barbara presented the research he co-authored with Maarten van Oordt from the Bank of Canada at the Unitize conference on July 10.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

