Sunday’s weather: Gale force winds, heavy rain as cold front batters Western, Northern Cape

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape from late Sunday into Monday, according to the South African Weather service.

Gale force winds, heavy rain leading to flooding, very cold conditions as well as very rough seas can be expected.

Weather advisories:

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, western Cape Winelands and western Overberg in the Western Cape on Monday.

Gale to strong gale force north-westerly to westerly winds (65-90km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas Sunday night, spreading to Plettenberg Bay, as well as over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape as well as over the Cape Metropole, Overstrand and Cape Agulhas municipalities on Monday.

High to very high seas with wave heights between six to 10m is expected between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Monday, subsiding from the west on Tuesday.

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape until Tuesday and Western Cape and Eastern Cape high ground on Monday and Tuesday.

Strong interior winds (45-55km/h) can be expected over the Namakwa interior of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo and Breede River Valley in the Western Cape Sunday, spreading to the interior of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Light snowfalls is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday into Tuesday.

Here is your regional weather update for Sunday:

Gauteng will be fine and cold. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool but cold along the escarpment and southern Highveld, while Limpopo will also be fine and cool.

The North-West will be very cold at first with severe frost, fine and cold.

It will be fine and cold to very cold in the Free State with severe frost at first.

The Northern Cape will experience frosty areas at first, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold over the southern ground. It will be windy over the interior from afternoon through to the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be frosty in places over the interior at first, otherwise sunny and cool to cold becoming partly cloudy over the extreme west and south western parts from late evening.

It will become windy over the Central Karoo, Breede Valley and Cape Metropole by afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming strong north-westerly in the southwest by afternoon and reaching gale force from late evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and cold. Frost can be expected in places over the high lying areas in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly by late morning, but fresh in places in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the province expect partly cloudy and cool conditions along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cold but very cold in places in the north. Frost can be expected in places over the high lying areas in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh north-easterly from late morning, but strong in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming easterly to north-easterly south of Durban by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

– Compiled by Kate Henry.