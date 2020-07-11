Summer Safety Guide: How to Hit the Beach, Hair Salon, Restaurants and More Amid Coronavirus

It’s safe to say summer 2020 is going to be one like any other.

As states continue to re-open amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many are uncertain and being cautious about how to navigate the new normal and re-enter public places. And with the temperatures heating up and fun in the sun calling, people are hoping to safely enjoy some of their favorite summer activities, like going to the beach, taking a road trip and eating out at their favorite restaurant.

But is it really safe to do so?

To help get some answers about whether or not you should venture out to get your nails done or hit a public pool, we turned to The Doctors‘ Dr. Travis Stork, who also hosts his own podcast, The Travis Stork Show, for guidance on how to do so safely.

For the new father, who welcomed his first child, a son named Grayson, with his wife Parris in June, it’s all about protecting one another by wearing facial coverings “in any public place,” with Dr. Stork telling E!, “If we’re all smart together we can walk this path right down the middle and all come together, protecting ourselves and protecting others.